Patti LaBelle adds banana pudding to long list of Wal-Mart bakery items

If sweet potato pie isn't your thing, Patti LaBelle has you covered. The singer, actress, and baking extraordinaire has added a new bakery item to the Wal-Mart bakery.

Patti LaBelle Banana Pudding is now on Walmart shelves. Just like all of Miss LaBelle’s desserts at Walmart, the banana pudding started with a family recipe and is made with quality ingredients for an authentic, home-style taste for the everyday low price of $9.98.

Have you tried any of the Patti LaBelle desserts? Let us know what you think.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.