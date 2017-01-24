It'll cost $100 round-trip to drive to Houston for Super Bowl LI

Federal prosecutors say an off duty Atlanta Police Sergeant believed Tyrone Carne-Gay stole the piece of fruit from an Atlanta Walmart and hit him so hard that he broke his leg.More >
Federal prosecutors say an off duty Atlanta Police Sergeant believed Tyrone Carne-Gay stole the piece of fruit from an Atlanta Walmart and hit him so hard that he broke his leg.More >
Atlanta Police are still looking for a gunman they say shot a woman and an Uber driver in Northwest Atlanta. They released photos and videos of the man Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta Police are still looking for a gunman they say shot a woman and an Uber driver in Northwest Atlanta. They released photos and videos of the man Saturday morning.More >
A wheelchair-bound teenager was thrown to the floor of a school bus. The seconds tick fast, growing into minuets before anyone comes to her aid.More >
A wheelchair-bound teenager was thrown to the floor of a school bus. The seconds tick fast, growing into minuets before anyone comes to her aid.More >
CBS46 is showing you new technology that could save your life as you walk and bike throughout the city.More >
CBS46 is showing you new technology that could save your life as you walk and bike throughout the city.More >
A non-profit environmental organization found 15 contaminants in Atlanta's tap water.More >
A non-profit environmental organization found 15 contaminants in Atlanta's tap water.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who has been stealing packages.More >
Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who has been stealing packages.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >