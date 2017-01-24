Southern sea otter dies just shy of 20th birthday

The Georgia Aquarium announced that southern sea otter Gracie died just shy of her 20th birthday.

In a news release, the aquarium says Gracie's health declined due to her advanced age.

"We were privileged to have Gracie with us since the opening of Georgia Aquarium and her longevity is a true testament to the excellent care she received throughout her lifetime by all those who cared for her,” said Dennis Christen, senior director of zoological operations and animal training with the aquarium. “Her decade with us provided our animal care and veterinary staff with the ability to conduct advanced monitoring, and to learn vital information about her, southern sea otters and other small marine mammals.”

Gracie arrived at the aquarium in 2005 after being rescued in California.

She was the oldest southern sea otter at the Georgia Aquarium, according to a news release.

