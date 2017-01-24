Georgia father who took daughter twice now in custody

A Georgia father who took his child for the second time was taken into custody in Bibb County.

Steven Spires is in custody. Brooklyn is with authorities. Thank you for all your support in making this happen. — AlpharettaDPS (@AlpharettaDPS) January 24, 2017

Police said Steven Spires, 31, took his daughter Brooklyn Smith and her friend, Desire Hall, January 14. There was a court order in place at the time which prohibits any contact between Spires and her father.

Both Smith and Hall went missing after leaving the "Main Event" in Alpharetta. Hall was found three days later. Police said they believed Brooklyn contacted her father, Spires, to pick them up.

Smith went missing July 2016, and at that time was last reported seen with her father as well. Spires was arrested after a standoff at the Scottish Inn in McDonough. He was charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, sexual battery, sodomy and incest.

