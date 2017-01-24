Showers will move into metro Atlanta around midnight

Scattered showers are in northwest Georgia and will move into metro Atlanta around midnight. No severe thunderstorms are expected.

Timeline

Midnight

Scattered showers will move over metro Atlanta around midnight.

4 AM

Scattered showers will move out of metro Atlanta after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

Any severe weather?

No severe weather is expected with this activity. Just scattered showers.

What about my morning commute?

These scattered showers will be out of metro Atlanta by the time you head to work and school Thursday morning.

