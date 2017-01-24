One tough mom: Falcons give game ball to Levitre's wife

By PAUL NEWBERRY

The Atlanta Falcons handed out a game ball after their dominating win over Green Bay in the NFC championship game.

So who got it? Matt Ryan? Julio Jones? The entire defense?

Nope.

Coach Dan Quinn decided to give it to Katie Levitre, the wife of starting offensive guard Andy Levitre.

She went into labor while the Falcons hosted Seattle in the divisional round of the playoffs on Jan. 14, but managed to make it through the game before heading to the hospital to give birth to a daughter, Lily.

It's Championship Sunday and my one week birthday! I'm spending my day rooting on m.... https://t.co/Ta8ez7dKDV pic.twitter.com/GLL8VJmFyC — Katie Levitre (@katielevitre) January 22, 2017

Quinn said the Falcons put "Ultimate Toughness" on the ball they sent to Katie.

"She had gone into labor during the game, but waited it out," Quinn said. "So we felt that was definitely worthy of the game ball."

The Falcons are heading to the Super Bowl for only the second time in franchise history. They'll face the New England Patriots on Feb. 5, no doubt cheered on by one of their newest fans.

Is it a coincidence that my daughter Lily has the same letters "LI" as Super Bowl "LI"? — Andy Levitre (@LevitreAndy) January 23, 2017

