Police: Juvenile arrested for robbery while wearing ankle monitor

Atlanta police say a juvenile was somehow able to allegedly commit a robbery while wearing an ankle monitor.

The juvenile was arrested on Monday night for the alleged robbery.

According to a spokesperson with Atlanta police, the juvenile made bond after being charged with felony murder, armed robbery and hijacking a motor vehicle in April 2016.

The juvenile was banned from Fulton County with the exception of being able to attend church, according to the spokesperson.

Police say it appears no one was monitoring the ankle monitor.

