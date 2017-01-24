Part of Jimmy Carter Blvd. closed in Gwinnett County - CBS46 News

Part of Jimmy Carter Blvd. closed in Gwinnett County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Gwinnett County police) (Source: Gwinnett County police)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say part of Jimmy Carter Boulevard near Live Oak Parkway will be closed through tonight or Wednesday morning.

The road closure is due to a water main break.

You're asked to avoid the area until the road re-opens.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46