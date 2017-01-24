Walmart donates $200,000 towards tornado recovery

Walmart and the Walmart foundation are helping in response to the severe weather in Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida.

On order to meed the needs of those affected by the disaster, Walmart is working closely with the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

“Our associates and leadership on the ground are actively working to help the communities affected by this disaster,” said Martin Mundo, Senior Vice President of Operations. “As part of our commitment, local Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations have already been supporting local relief, donating approximately $20,000 in product. In the coming days we will continue to work with non-profits, first responders, elected officials and governmental organizations to identify needs and provide additional support.”

With more than $56 million donated in response to disaster events, The Walmart Foundation has a long history of providing aid in times of need and helping communities recover.

In this case $200,000 is being donated to the tornado victims.

