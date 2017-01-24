Arsenio Hall to perform stand-up in Atlanta this weekend

Legendary entertainer Arsenio Hall will perform four comedy shows in metro Atlanta this weekend.

The shows will take place at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross. The theater is located at 4650 Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Show information

Friday

8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.



8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday

7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Click here for more information on how to buy tickets.

In his multi-decade career, Hall is most known for his legendary talk show from the 90s, which was briefly revived a few years ago. He also starred in the Eddie Murphy comedy, Coming to America.

