Georgia Tech releases 2017 football schedule

There are certainly no "gimme" games on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets' home schedule. All seven of the teams visiting Atlanta next season advanced to the postseason in 2016.

That difficult home stand is the highlight of the 2017 schedule, released by Georgia Tech Tuesday afternoon. Bobby Dodd Stadium will play host to six of those home games. The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the Yellow Jackets' season opener against Tennessee on Monday, September 4th.

Georgia Tech's first true home opener will take place in Week 2 against Jacksonville State, one of top programs in the FCS, and the #3 seed in last season's FCS playoff.

The Yellow Jackets' road schedule is not a walk in the park either. Georgia Tech will play four ACC opponents on the road, including a contest against defending national champion Clemson on October 28.

The complete 2017 Yellow Jackets football schedule is below.

Date Opponent Location Mon. 9/4 Tennessee Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Sat. 9/9 Jacksonville State Atlanta (Bobby Dodd Stadium) Sat. 9/16 @ UCF Orlando, FL Sat. 9/23 Pittsburgh * Atlanta (Bobby Dodd Stadium) Sat. 9/30 North Carolina * Atlanta (Bobby Dodd Stadium) Thu. 10/12 @ Miami (FL) * Miami Gardens, FL Sat. 10/21 Wake Forest * Atlanta (Bobby Dodd Stadium) Sat. 10/28 @ Clemson * Clemson, SC Sat. 11/4 @ Virginia * Charlottesville, VA Sat. 11/11 Virginia Tech * Atlanta (Bobby Dodd Stadium) Sat. 11/18 @ Duke * Durham, NC Sat. 11/25 Georgia Atlanta (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

* denotes ACC game

