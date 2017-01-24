Braves, Cobb County race to wrap up road projects before opening day

With just over two months remaining until the first Braves game at Suntrust Park, construction crews are nearing the completion of several critical road and sidewalk projects.

With new County Chairman Mike Boyce having been in office less than a month, he called a public meeting Tuesday between the county and the Braves to get an update on the status of the projects.

"I thought this was a great opportunity to bring the public up to date," said Boyce, adding there was no reason for alarm. Rather, an incentive to make sure both sides are on the same page, on time and on budget.

"It's one of the loose ends that still hasn't been brought together, to closure," he said. "I want to be sure we're all going in the same direction, and that everybody understands, who's impacted by the Braves, what we're doing."

Cobb County DOT officials have already warned that some projects, such as the pedestrian bridge over I-285, might not be fully complete before the March 31 exhibition game against the New York Yankees. However, the bridge will be operational, if not fully replete with landscaping and other elements of beautification.

