Residents in Atlanta community on alert after dog attacks

Atlanta Police said dogs who reportedly mauled three children in a neighborhood this morning. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Fulton County Animal Services picks up 400 dogs county-wide per month. People in one northwest Atlanta community say they are sick of dogs roaming the streets.

"Pit bulls," said resident Don Grace. "Like i said, people don't feed them, they break loose and they run around out here."

Willie Sheppard, another resident, said he sees the same two dogs all the time.

"A brown one and a gray one," he said. "They always hang around the garbage can like they're hungry."

He said he has called animal control. Though he said they weren't able to spend a lot of time looking for the dog in question.

"He had other calls to go to. He didn't have much time."

Fulton County officials tell us Fulton County Animal Services has just 14 officers on staff. Some say that's not enough for the entire county. Atlanta Police Sgt. Warren Pickard said if you see a dog on the street, call police instead.

"Fulton County is a big county and animal control has jurisdiction over the whole county. But we think that if an officer calls, it has some precedence that they need to get there."

Police don’t usually capture loose dogs but Pickard said they are working with animal control.

"We have ways to contain and corner and just keep them, keep a visual on them so we don’t lose track of the dog until animal control arrives."

Fulton county animal control will be increasing patrols in the area. They say they will have someone on site until further notice.

