Reversible toll lane concerns answered by SRTA

The I-75 south reversible toll lanes cost $226 million and is expected to ease congestion. But Peter Tully wrote on our CBS46 Facebook page saying, "What a waste of taxpayer money. The lanes end abruptly and create bigger bottlenecks where none existed."

I took those concerns to the State Road and Tollway Authority Executive Director Chris Tomlinson.

"This entire project is designed to be a bypass, especially people that are trying to go through those points into the city, or equally as important those who have finished their workday," Tomlinson said.

Another Facebook question asked, "Why not expand I-75 or build designated truck lanes?"

"This is an expansion of 75," Tomlinson said. "But because of Atlanta's dynamic growth, if we just build new lanes and don't take some steps to manage them, they will fill back up. In terms of truck traffic as part of a major mobility truck program, we are planning on a future project that has truck-only lanes."

Dante Thomas wrote on Facebook, "If you're traveling south in the afternoon, the lanes end abruptly 1/4 of a mile before Exit 218! so you're going to have so many cars shooting across three lanes of traffic in order to make their exit."

"There should be enough room to exit and safely get over to the local exits so that concern is taken into account when designing the projects," Tomlinson said.

The lanes are scheduled to open Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.