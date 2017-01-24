Typical weather for Super Bowl LI in Houston

Super Bowl LI is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in Houston. If you plan on traveling from Atlanta to Houston, here's an idea of what the weather is typically like there on Feb. 5.

MORE: Falcons Super Bowl LI Coverage

A typical Feb. 5

The normal high temperature for Houston on Feb. 5 is 65 degrees, while the normal low temperature is 45 degrees.

To put that in prospective, the normal high in Atlanta for the same day is 10 degrees cooler at 55 degrees, while the normal low in Atlanta is 36 degrees.

Records for Feb. 5

The hottest it's ever been in Houston on Feb. 5 is 83 degrees back in 1957.

The coolest it's ever been in Houston on Feb. 5 is 23 degrees back in 1996.

The most amount of rain in Houston on Feb. 5 was 1.8 inches in 1955.

The last five years

Here are the actual high and low temperatures for the last five years on Feb. 5 in Houston:

2016

High of 59

Low of 33



High of 59 Low of 33 2015

High of 55

Low of 41



High of 55 Low of 41 2014

High of 51

Low of 37



High of 51 Low of 37 2013

High of 79

Low of 63

0.01 inches of rain



High of 79 Low of 63 0.01 inches of rain 2012

High of 54

Low of 48

Check back with CBS46.com for the actual forecast for Super Bowl LI soon!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.