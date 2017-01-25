Police searching for woman, three men accused in carjacking

Police are searching for a woman and three men who allegedly robbed a woman and took of in her vehicle near the Georgia Dome in downtown Atlanta.

The victim tells CBS46 News that the female suspect asked to use her phone but when she refused, she was followed outside and knocked to the ground. Her phone was stolen and the three men took off in her vehicle.

"I was starting to get scared, I was like she's crazy let me just leave the store before something happens," said the victim, identified as Emma Ebosi.

"That's like the scary part cause it can happen anywhere now, like I don't feel safe at all anymore."

This is only the latest in a wave of violent robberies hitting gas stations across metro Atlanta. So far, authorities in Fulton County are working on a measure the curb the violence.

Police are searching for the woman's vehicle, a black Saturn with Michigan license tag number EMMA LUV. They're also searching for another vehicle in question, a red Nissan with the Georgia tag number RDB 1685.

If you have any information regarding the case, you're urged to contact Atlanta Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.