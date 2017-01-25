Could legalized gambling be coming to Georgia?

Georgia State Representative Ron Stephens is once again pushing for the state to introduce legalized gambling and the site he envisions could be twice the size of the Georgia Dome.

Stephens could announce specific plans as early as Wednesday and the issue has people on both sides of the fence.

Small business owner Francisca Shokane has been here five years and she's willing to gamble on the city's future and believes a casino would be a good fit.

"Before they do that, they need to clean this area first," says Shokane. "We have a lot to do in Atlanta. Security is the main thing."

Representative Stephens says the minimum investment to the state would be $2 billion and he believes the project will create 5,000 new jobs.

Critics point to failed attempts before to bring gambling to the state, something even Governor Nathan Deal came out against just a few years ago. Supporters of the plan say the hub of their planned mega-destination would be near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, with a second casino to be built elsewhere.

News of this latest push, coming right as the FBI and Department of Revenue busted eight businesses Monday in what they call a gambling raid. Four gas stations, two grocery stores, a food mart and a smoke shop in Decatur are accused of running coin operated gaming machines.

Police say customers were given cash payouts for winning credits which, right now, is illegal in the state.

Stephens says the state would tax 20 percent of gambling revenue, funneling it through a gaming commission to the state Lottery. He says 30 percent of that money will create a new needs-based college scholarship. Democrats say that's a requirement to win their support.

