Key figure in City Hall bribery scheme admits guilt

Elvin R. Mitchell, an Atlanta businessman accused of paying over $1 million to unnamed city officials in a bribery scheme has pled guilty.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiratorial bribery and money laundering. He's at the heart of a corruption investigation involving city of Atlanta contracts.

His plea is the talk of city hall, as many wonder who he'll name as the recipient of the bribes.

Mitchell's activity at city hall is called a brazen scheme to buy government contracts. Nobody is saying who he's supposed to have bribed, until possibly now.

Mitchell was charged with conspiracy to bribery and laundering about $1 million, all to influence contracts at city hall. The charges say Mitchell laundered money and bribed an unnamed individual for the five years from 2010 to August 2015.

Just one month later, in September 2015, someone thought he was talking to law enforcement. Someone threw a brick with the words "shut up" scrawled on it into his home and also left three dead rats behind.

Vic Hartman spent 25 years as an FBI agent cracking public corruption cases, some of them in Atlanta. Now retired, he says this is the worst kind of crime.

"Public corruption is the worst, insidious violation of federal crime law," said Hartman. "It undermines the confidence that citizens have in their government."

Hartman says there are three categories of people who would receive a bribe.

One is someone in the purchasing department. The second is someone with expertise about the contracts, a so-called subject matter expert. Another possibility is an elected official putting their thumb on the scales of justice in terms of balancing out who gets the contract.

Former FBI agent Hartman predicts other people, maybe several, are involved and Mitchell may have helped catch them in an FBI sting. There was a possibility that prosecutors would announce names of others involved during the plea hearing but that didn't happen.

Mitchell may not have to spend any time behind bars because he is cooperating with federal investigators.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.