2 men indicted in quadruple fatal shooting at bonfire, party

Two men have been indicted on charges in a quadruple deadly shooting at a bonfire and house party last October in rural Henry County.

Local media outlets report that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Jacob Kosky and 19-year-old Matthew Baker Jr. on murder, aggravated assault and other charges on Tuesday.

Police say Kosky and Baker attended the party at the home Oct. 26. At some point, prosecutors say the men left the residence and returned with guns and opened fire.

Four people were shot. Eighteen-year-old Matthew Hicks, 29-year-old Keith Gibson and 20-year-old Sophia Bullard were found dead at the scene. Twenty-year-old Destiny Olinger died at a hospital days later.

Officers said the victims all knew each other. Three other people were charged with obstruction and are still under investigation.

