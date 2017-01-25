Leaders announce plans to curb crimes committed by juveniles

Atlanta Police say a juvenile has been arrested time and time again and was even wearing an ankle monitor when he was brought in for his most-recent crime.

They say they're taking measures to stop crimes like this from happening.

Frustration boiled over Tuesday night after the juvenile in question with a long rap sheet was caught committing another crime.

He's been arrested, but not as an adult. That means it is illegal to show his mug shot or even release his name because he's a juvenile. Police say the teen, who they know because he was involved in a man's murder, was one of several who stole a purse out of a woman's vehicle on Monday.

He was wearing an ankle monitor because of the homicide charge last month. He was charged with murder as well as hijacking a motor vehicle while in possession of a firearm.

Just last week, Fulton County leaders announced plans to curb crimes committed by juveniles. Part of it includes putting an ankle monitor on them that would be paid for by Fulton County.

But in this case, Atlanta Police say a monitor didn't help because the teen was aback out on the streets anyway.

"Not only will we be providing the ankle bracelets but we'll be providing supervision where a social worker or law enforcement will go to their homes and make sure they're in the house," says Atlanta Police Sergeant Warren Pickard. "What should be alarming is that the majority of our crimes are committed by the same offenders over and over again. We simply have to put obstacles in place to make sure that doesn't happen."

Sergeant Pickard says he wants the entire criminal justice system to do their part, whether it's conditional bonds or detention.

