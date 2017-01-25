Falcons hold pep rally before team departs for Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Falcons will hold a pep rally Friday as the team prepares to depart for Houston, where they'll play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

The rally will be held inside the atrium at City Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All Falcon fans and Atlanta residents are encouraged to come down to show their support.

Mayor Kasim Reed and Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay will be on hand for the event.

Meanwhile, for those hoping to cheer on the Falcons in Super Bowl LI with friends, you won't be able to do so inside the Georgia Dome.

That's because the National Football League does not allow broadcasting the game. Officials with the league released this statement regarding the issue:

"We share your tremendous excitement that the Atlanta Falcons are headed to the Super Bowl. NFL rules prohibit us from using the Georgia Dome for broadcasting the game. Fans wishing to gather with other fans to watch the game can consider patronizing neighborhood businesses who will be showing the game." — Georgia Dome statement

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed initially supported the idea of getting Falcons fans together at the Georgia Dome to watch the game but that is no longer an option.

I need you to put on your red & black and #Riseup this Friday to celebrate our @AtlantaFalcons. Join me & @V103Atlanta at City Hall 11:30am. pic.twitter.com/XFZxmzLypB — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) January 25, 2017

The Atlanta Hawks have also caught Super Bowl fever as the team will honor the Falcons with a super sendoff Friday night before the team's game with the Washington Wizards.

Officials with the Hawks say they have a "one-of-a-kind" pregame ceremony scheduled.

