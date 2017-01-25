SunTrust donates $50K to assist in disaster relief efforts in southwest Georgia

The SunTrust Foundation announced it will donate $50,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster relief efforts for residents who were impacted by the destructive tornado that struck Albany and southwest Georgia over the weekend.

“There are many people who need our assistance rebuilding their homes and lives in the aftermath of the devastating storms in the area,” said Jim Manley, SunTrust president of the Macon/Columbus/Albany region. “It’s our hope that donations to the American Red Cross will help families move forward and restore their financial confidence during this difficult time.”

The SunTrust Foundation’s donation will help American Red Cross provide food, shelter and supplies for those in need in the affected areas.

Established in 2008, the SunTrust Foundation has proudly provided grants totaling more than $100 million throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.