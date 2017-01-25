Man in custody following hit and run with deputy

The man police say was involved in a head on collision with a Clayton County Deputy is now in custody.

According to authorities, Jermaine Harris was the cause of an accident that caused Deputy Lieutenant Robert Hawes to lose consciousness for a brief period of time. Harris left the scene right after the accident.

Harris was captured Wednesday after a foot pursuit that ended in a wooded area.

Harris was wanted out of Gwinnett County for several traffic charges. It is not clear at this time what additional charges Harris will face in Clayton County.

