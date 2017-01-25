A look at the Georgia tornado outbreak

This past weekend, fourteen confirmed tornadoes touched down across central and south Georgia.

Twelve of those tornadoes have been rated EF0-EF2 strength, with maximum winds ranging from 75 to 115 mph.

The two deadly tornadoes that ravaged the cities of Albany and Adel are still being assessed by the National Weather Service, but are likely to be rated EF2 or higher, with winds above 140 mph.

The death toll from those tornadoes is fifteen people.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.