Freaky Fast, Freaky Fresh sandwiches now on Jimmy Carter Blvd

A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop is now open and ready to serve on Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross, Georgia.

“Since we opened our first store five years ago, we’ve grown to 10 locations overall, with this being our second Jimmy John’s location in Norcross” said Chris Bastecki, owner of the newest Jimmy John’s in the area. “We are thrilled to be hitting this milestone in Norcross and we can’t wait to serve a new set of customers with our fresh and tasty sandwiches.”

Bastecki's first sandwich shop near Indian Trail was a huge success so he decided to open another location to serve local businesses and residents.

“We plan to hire about 20 employees to run the new store, so we encourage those interested in joining our team to contact the new location,” Bastecki said.

This new location will have the advantages like all of the other locations including delivery and catering.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.






