Acworth PD accepting donations for south Georgia storms

By WGCL Digital Team
ACWORTH, GA (CBS46) -

The Acworth Police Department is accepting donations to help victims from tornadoes in south Georgia.

If you'd like to contribute, they ask that you bring blankets and cases of Gatorade. The department says it has coordinated with relief efforts already in place in south Georgia.

If you'd like to contribute, you can drop your donations off at the Acworth Detention Center by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The department says it will make its first trip to south Georgia on Monday.

