One renter's tips to get out of a lease

We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.More >
We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you. She found a buyer for a couch. The buyer wanted to pay by money order, and she agreed. But when she received that money order, it was made out for hundreds of dollars more than the cost of the couch. As Better Call Harry reports, that was not the only suspicious part about this transaction.More >
Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that involved an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that involved an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Fulton County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday night.More >
Fulton County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday night.More >
Tesla's Model 3, which hit roadways this weekend, is the company's first attempt to deliver an affordable electric car to the masses.More >
Tesla's Model 3, which hit roadways this weekend, is the company's first attempt to deliver an affordable electric car to the masses.More >