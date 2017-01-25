One renter's tips to get out of a lease

Water coming out of an outlet, mold and mildew growing on a leaking window and flooding from a broken water heater are just some of the problems Alexis Johnson faced in her apartment.

Johnson wanted out, but she didn't want to break her lease and be out a lot of money.

So what did she do?

She followed the dissatisfied renter's rules: document, document, document.

But Johnson had to do more than take videos and pictures. She talked to Better Call Harry about the next steps she took to break free of her apartment for good.

For information on "constructive eviction," see pages 47-48 of the Landlord Tenant Handbook.

