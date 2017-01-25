Gov. Deal tours south Georgia area battered by deadly storms

Marilyn Bullard makes her way to a home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.

Georgia's governor got a firsthand look at the destruction caused by weekend tornadoes and thunderstorms blamed for killing 20 people in the South.

Gov. Nathan Deal flew over the city of Albany on Wednesday to see the path of a tornado blamed for killing four of 15 people who died in Georgia. Deal told a news conference that more than 300 state workers are in southwest Georgia offering assistance and federal responders are waiting for an official disaster declaration before they get to work.

Asked if he expects a faster federal response under President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, Deal said: "I told them this was their opportunity to show what they can do for Georgia."

Meanwhile, crews continued to search for a Georgia toddler whose parents reported him missing after a deadly tornado demolished their mobile home.

Authorities in Albany say the mother of 2-year-old Detrez Green told them the boy slipped away from her Sunday afternoon and toddled into their kitchen just before a tornado sent an oak tree crashing onto their home.

Search crews looked for the child for a third day Wednesday. Albany fire captain Bobby Spargo told WALB-TV his crews are picking meticulously through debris and not moving on "until they see dirt."

