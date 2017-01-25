Police: Man found dead in Holly Springs

Police say a man who was visiting family and friends was found dead in Holly Springs on Jan. 21.

He has been identified by police as 43-year-old Bryan Overseth, of Montana.

Police say Montana was found on a private access drive just before 10:45 p.m. in the Harmony on the Lakes community.

Montana's death is believed to be an isolated incident, according to authorities.

