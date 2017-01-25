Over 60 students inducted into Honors Program at Clark Atlanta University

On January 21, 64 students received symbolic blazers as they were inducted into the Isabella T. Jenkins Honors and Scholars Program.

All of the students attend Clark Atlanta University(CAU). The added scholars boosted the number of members to 188.

Considered the best of the best, these students have majors with rigorous courses. Some of their majors include biology, pre-med, sociology, mass media arts, and business.

The program is led by Terri Platt. One of her many responsibilities is nurturing new scholars like Linda Ransom who said the honor means a lot.

Still beaming several days after receiving her red blazer, Ransom said, "It made me feel amazing to be a part of such a great program. It's a lot to live up to, but I have no doubt I'll be able to do it".

In order to become apart of such a scholarly program, the students had to have a good academic track record as well as recommendations from their professors.

Providing students at CAU with the ultimate learning experience is the mission of the Honors and Scholars Program.

The students were inducted at a charge ceremony where President Ronald A.Johnson and Vice President Peter Nwosu were attending. Both leaders were there to give words of wisdom and to remind the members that they are the face of CAU.

