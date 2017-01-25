Governor Nathan Deal tours Cook County storm damage

Governor Nathan Deal spent Wednesday afternoon driving around Cook County, taking in just how much damage a tornado left behind. He toured a mobile home park where seven people were killed. He also paid a visit to a family farm.

"He just mainly reassured us that there's some help on the way," said Carla Bullard.

Carla, her husband Jeff and daughter Jenny were all at home when a tornado touched down. She said it ripped her house in half.

"The whole middle of the house exploded and went to the front of the yard."

Not only did they lose their home but their farm, which had been in the family for more than 100 years.

"I've been farming here since I got out of high school in the 80's," Jeff said. "I was born here on the farm."

Governor Deal said President Donald Trump called him while he was touring Cook County. He told Deal that one application for federal assistance has been granted. Deal is now waiting on another one to get approved.

"This is the second phone call I've received from the president of the United States regarding these tornados," Deal said. "I can tell you, this is into my seventh year as governor of this state, and we've have had other tragedies in this state and this is the first time I've spoken to a president about these kinds of circumstances."

