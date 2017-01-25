Man in ski mask robs PNC bank - CBS46 News

Man in ski mask robs PNC bank

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Source: City of Fayetteville Police Department
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Two people accused of robbing a PNC bank in Fayetteville are now in custody.

Authorities say 38-year-old William Bradford walked in the PNC Bank on Beckett Lane wearing a ski mask and holding a pistol and demanded money from the teller. Bradford left the bank and entered a gray Acura that was driven by a female.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office units located the vehicle in the Brandon Mill subdivision approximately 1 mile from the bank. 

The female suspect was identified as  Kylana Threat, 20. Both suspects are facing armed robbery, aggravated assault and several other associated charges. 

