Man in ski mask robs PNC bank

Two people accused of robbing a PNC bank in Fayetteville are now in custody.

Authorities say 38-year-old William Bradford walked in the PNC Bank on Beckett Lane wearing a ski mask and holding a pistol and demanded money from the teller. Bradford left the bank and entered a gray Acura that was driven by a female.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office units located the vehicle in the Brandon Mill subdivision approximately 1 mile from the bank.

The female suspect was identified as Kylana Threat, 20. Both suspects are facing armed robbery, aggravated assault and several other associated charges.

