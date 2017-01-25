Police: Man robs Wells Fargo in northeast Atlanta

Police say they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank in northeast Atlanta on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at the branch in the 900 block of Virginia Avenue NE.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and handed a teller a hand-written demand note.

He did not show a gun, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect escaped on foot with an undetermined amount of paper bills.

Police say he's 5' 8"-5' 9" tall with a fresh cut on his upper lip. The suspect also had a mustache at the time of the incident.

