Man wanted for kidnapping in Catoosa County

Police say they are looking for a man in Catoosa County who is wanted for kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit murder.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Wesley Weldon, who most recently lived in the 1100 block of Potts Road in Ringgold, according to a spokesperson with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.

Police say in addition to kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit murder, Weldon is also wanted for false imprisonment.

If you see Weldon, you're asked to call police at (706) 935-2424.

