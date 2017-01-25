Feds subpoena financial records of former DeKalb County commissioner

A former DeKalb County commissioner is at the center of a federal probe for spending thousands of tax dollars on questionable services after losing her bid for re-election.

Now taxpayers want to know more about former Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton and her expenditures.

“She needs to let the public know what’s going on,” taxpayer Tony Jackson said.

“It’s always troubling to hear that money may have been mismanaged,” another taxpayer said.

“I’m not that surprised because it’s DeKalb County,” taxpayer David Dicristina said.

Federal prosecutors issued a subpoena requiring the county government to turn over all records and communications involving two contractors Barnes Sutton paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to last year before leaving office.

(More: Subpoena - PDF)

(More: Financial Invoices - PDF)

“I don’t know, I just think she’s hiding a whole lot of stuff. She’s not telling the truth about where the money’s at or where it’s going,” Jackson said.

The feds requested information about CAL Enterprises LLC and For Winners Only, Inc. registered to Vincent Watkins.

We went to a business address listed for Watkins in Fayetteville, but no one was there.

Our investigation found that Barnes Sutton is listed on the For Winners Only website as some sort of contributor for a Speakers Bureau. Plus, the Watkins Group contributed more nearly $1,500 to her political campaign last year.

“Yeah, I think she needs to come clean about what she’s doing. Let the people know what she’s doing,” Jackson said.

CBS46 tried to contact Barnes Sutton via DeKalb County, but she did not respond. Meanwhile, CEO Michael Thurmond sent the following statement.

“As this case unfolds, we will comply with all subpoenas and continue to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is done on behalf of DeKalb County’s constituents and stakeholders.”

