4 teens in custody after pursuit, multi-vehicle crash in Atlanta

Atlanta police say they have four teenagers in custody following a pursuit in connection to an armed robbery.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police said units tried to conduct a traffic stop after spotting a car that matched the description of one used in an armed robbery in Brookhaven on Jan. 22.

A spokesperson with Brookhaven police said the description sent out was for a "sliver or gray Mercedes Benz E350 with a drive out tag."

Atlanta police said after the vehicle refused to stop, there was a short pursuit, which also involved Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 14 year-old.

All four people in the car were apprehended near Langhorn Street in southwest Atlanta, according to the Atlanta police spokesperson.

The Brookhaven police spokesperson said they don't actually have suspect information on the armed robbery and no arrest warrants have been issued.

The Atlanta police spokesperson says they'll work with Brookhaven police to determine if the people apprehended after the chase were involved in the robbery.

An officer sustained minor injuries after getting into a separate accident during the pursuit, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.