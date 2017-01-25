Lead tests reveal dangerous levels at Fulton County schools

The Fulton County School District just sent out letters to parents explaining the results of lead tests conducted in November and December.

Some of the numbers are jaw dropping.

A full list of the results can be found here.

Of 52 elementary schools, 24 had at least one measurement of unsafe lead levels in the water.

Of 14 high schools, 6 produced failing figures.

No region of the county was excluded.

One of the highest numbers came from Johns Creek's Chattahoochee High School. Water from a large kitchen kettle measured 344 parts ber billion. A sink at a concession stand measured at 284 ppb, and ironically, a sink in the health occupations room measured 47 ppb.

Federal laws say a safe level is 15 ppb, but Dr. Charles Lutin of American Family Medicine thinks even that number is too high.

Even though it's nearly impossible to find completely lead-free water anywhere on Earth, it's Dr. Lutin's opinion that any amount of lead is too much.

He encourages parents who thinks their child was exposed to one of the failing sites to get their blood tested because lead poisoning is easy to miss and it doesn't go away on its own.

"It hangs around and it's very toxic to the developing nervous system of children. The symptoms are very non-specific, typically learning disabilities- behavioral problems."

One of the largest readings on the list came from a classroom water fountain at Brookview Elementary School, measuring 661 ppb.

A school district spokesperson says they're isolating and fixing out-of-date plumbing that could be responsible for the high readings.

Even though many schools had at least one failing grade, 97 percent of the sinks and water fountains tested throughout the district had numbers within the "safe" range.

