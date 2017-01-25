Cold, windy in Atlanta on Thursday

Plan on a cold and windy day in Atlanta on Thursday.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

A cold front will produce much colder temperatures in Atlanta on Thursday, and it'll also be breezy! Watch out for a northwest wind from 15-20 mph in the afternoon!

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 47°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Partly cloudy. 47°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. Noon

Mostly sunny. 49°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Mostly sunny. 49°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 3 PM

Mostly sunny. 55°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Mostly sunny. 55°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 5 PM

Mostly sunny. 52°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph.



Mostly sunny. 52°. Northwest wind from 15-20 mph. 7 PM

Partly cloudy. 48°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph.



Partly cloudy. 48°. Northwest wind from 10-15 mph. 11 PM

Partly cloudy. 41°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Thursday

6:03 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Next Wednesday.

