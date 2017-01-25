Police: One dead, another injured after dispute in Henry County

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that involved an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that involved an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Fulton County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday night.More >
Fulton County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday night.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
Atlanta Police are still looking for a gunman they say shot a woman and an Uber driver in Northwest Atlanta. They released photos and videos of the man Saturday morning.More >
Atlanta Police are still looking for a gunman they say shot a woman and an Uber driver in Northwest Atlanta. They released photos and videos of the man Saturday morning.More >
Authorities say John Leonardi walked away from a work detail at John Tanner Park around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.More >
Authorities say John Leonardi walked away from a work detail at John Tanner Park around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.More >
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that involved an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that involved an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >