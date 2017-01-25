Police: One dead, another injured after dispute in Henry County

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting following a dispute Wednesday night in Henry County.

The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. near the 800 building of Sable Chase Apartments, according to a spokesperson with Henry County police.

The spokesperson says a group of people in the parking lot were involved in a dispute when two men were shot.

Quintavious Barber, 17, was pronounced dead at an area hospital while a second man is recovering after sustaining non life-threatening injuries.

Police don't have any suspects in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

