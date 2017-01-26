Boston deflated about facing Atlanta in Super Bowl LI

Falcons fever is taking over Atlanta as the team seeks their first ever Super Bowl title one week from Sunday, but in Boston the home newspaper of the New England Patriots expressed disappointment in facing the Falcons calling Atlanta a city with "zero enthusiasm" for pro sports. The Boston Globe headline: "It’s hard to get pumped up about a Super Bowl against… Atlanta."

Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy contended a 5th ring on Tom Brady’s finger would shine brighter if it were earned against another team like the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers even the Seattle Seahawks.

CBS46 spoke to more than a few people who took offense to the claim the Falcons "don't get much love” and showed the article to lifelong Falcon’s fans at Stats Sports Bar. Joshua Buggs said the trash talk won't matter come Super Bowl Sunday.

“They can't stop us that's the thing. I mean if you are going to stop our offense, try… the Falcons have earned where they have gotten,” Buggs argued. Rashad Hinson questions why the big dog would pick on the underdog.

“What I don’t have respect for is Patriots fans because it is too easy,” Hinson stated.

Shaughnessy didn't respect Atlanta’s Falcons fever writing "when it comes to Atlanta and its sports fans, we feel nothing. Maybe a little pity."

“I’m allowed to say something about my family and you’re not I mean that's the way I was raised,” commentator Chris Dimino with 680 The Fan Sports Radio said. Dimino confronted Shaughnessy on his show.

“I can tell you first and foremost no one in Atlanta really wants or needs the pity,” Dimino asserted in the broadcast phone conversation with Shaughnessy.

“I'm a little tired of someone 800 miles away, 1,500 miles away, people deciding what Atlanta is and what it isn’t,” Dimino told CBS46. Dimino also called the article “lazy” and “insulting.”

