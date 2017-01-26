Missing woman, mother of former reality TV star, found

Sunday morning, dozens of runners laced up their shoes to run in honor of a Dekalb County woman killed last week.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
CBS46 is digging through brand new information about the DeKalb County police officer caught on camera hitting a woman repeatedly during an arrest in June at a Chevron station on Glenwood Road.More >
The 78 year-old woman lived with her grandson and is missing under suspicious circumstances.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
Police tell CBS46 the driver of an Acura TL was traveling southbound when the passenger of his car opened the door and jumped out of the car.More >
School starts Monday in Cobb County, and bus drivers are reminding others that cameras are watching to make sure they follow Georgia law when it comes to yielding to school buses.More >
Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.More >
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >
