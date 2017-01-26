Missing woman, mother of former reality TV star, found

Green marker on the map shows where Kimberly Moore went missing. The red marker shows where she was found in Cobb County, according to Police. (SOURCE: Google Maps)

Police said Thursday morning they've found a woman who was reportedly kidnapped from a home in Decatur.

Police said Kimberly Moore, 54, was found at her home in Cobb County just after 11 a.m. on Thursday after her daughter said she discovered her missing the night before.

Police said Moore is currently on her way to the DeKalb County Police Department, but their investigation is ongoing so authorities said they won't release much more information right now.

Police: Daughter found mother missing, front door kicked in

According to DeKalb County police, Chavante Mack, Moore's daughter, arrived at the home on Maplewood Drive in DeKalb County on Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. and found the front door of the home kicked in.

Mack, who appeared on VH1's "Love and Hip Hop Atlanta" also says the home was ransacked.

A helicopter and a K-9 unit were called in to help search for Moore.

A photo posted by Che' MILF Mack (@mackmilf) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:26am PST

#BREAKING: mother of "Love and Hip Hop" star found after she was allegedly kidnapped last night in Dekalb Co. @cbs46 working on new details — Adam Harding (@HardingCBS46) January 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.