Atlanta-area McDonald's serving up free Big Macs, sauce

Three metro Atlanta McDonald's locations are giving away a free sandwich Thursday that will be one of three new selections to be featured on the restaurant chain's menu.

The exclusive locations will be giving away a free "Mac Junior" sandwich, one of three new sandwiches being introduced by McDonald's after they found out many millennials had never had one of the burgers.

Real talk: The iconic Big Mac in 3 sizes. Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Speaking of sound…???? #BigMacForThat pic.twitter.com/vUUyHwwI5H — McDonald's (@McDonalds) January 23, 2017

The giveaway began at 10:30 a.m. at these locations:

McDonald’s 1166 Ralph Abernathy Blvd. (Atlanta)

McDonald’s 5774 Buford Hwy NE (Doraville)

McDonald’s 4415 Wade Green Rd. (Kennesaw)

The locations will only be serving the Mac Junior and it will be made available free of charge until 7 p.m. the locations will also be giving away free bottles of Big Mac sauce on a first come, first serve basis.

