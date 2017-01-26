Barrow County mother overwhelmed by support of child with autism

A mother of a child with autism is in awe of the support she's received after asking for the community's support in finding her son's favorite t-shirt.

Renee Britt of the Barrow County community of Bethlehem wrote in a post that she was looking for additional Star Wars t-shirts for her son Dawson, who fell in love with the Stormtrooper Christmas shirt.

Dawson wears the shirt every day and through repeated washings, the shirt has begun to fade.

Britt says the Target location she goes to is especially close to her heart as it's a place that she and her husband use as social therapy for Dawson. She also says the location ran out of the t-shirts and she posted a call out on Facebook to anyone who may have one.

The response has been nearly overwhelming as Dawson has received several shirts.

Check out Dawson talking about his big score and how much he loves Target!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.