Metro Atlanta intersection ranked worst trucking bottleneck in US

Everyone knows that rush hour traffic in metro Atlanta can be hectic, to say the least.

But a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute names one DeKalb County interchange the worst in the country for trucking bottlenecks.

For the third year in a row, the intersection of I-285 and I-85 in DeKalb County, known to Atlanta natives as "Spaghetti Junction" was listed as the worst place in the U.S. for trucking bottlenecks, with the average speed through the area being 38 miles per hour.

This comes as no surprise to drivers like Kim Wright.

"285 and Spaghetti Junction a lot of 18 wheeler trucks come that route so it doesn't surprise me that much," Wright said.



Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson Natalie Dale says they know this is a congested area and plans are in place to ease traffic flow.

"This list of 11 Major Mobility Improvement Projects, almost half that list are places on the top end of 285," Dale said. "So we understand it, we know there are bottle necks on 285."

The mobility projects will address some operation efficiencies at Spaghetti Junction. there is also interchange improvements planned at I-20 and 285 east and west and at 400/285 that should also help spaghetti junction.

"There are lots of things we are doing on the top end that will effect and sort of trickle down to make that difference at spaghetti junction," Dale said.

If you look at the average speed during rush hour (26 miles per hour), you can see why this intersection would be called the worst.

Two other highway intersections in metro Atlanta made the top 15, including where I-75 and I-285 meet in Cobb County and the intersection of I-20 and I-285 in Fulton County.

It beat out intersections in busy traffic areas like New Jersey, Chicago and Louisville for the dubious honor.

All locations in metro Atlanta featured on this list increased from last year's rankings. Check out the full report statistics on Spaghetti Junction here!

