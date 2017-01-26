Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls - CBS46 News

Schroder scores 24, Hawks end game on 19-4 run to beat Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) fouls Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic (44) fouls Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Dennis Schroder scored 24 points, Paul Millsap added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks ended the game on a 19-4 run to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 on Wednesday night.

Thabo Sefolosha scored 18 and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17, hitting four of his team's 17 3-pointers as the Hawks pulled out their seventh straight win against Chicago.

Jimmy Butler led the Bulls with 40 points. Dwyane Wade scored 33, but Chicago let a 10-point lead slip away down the stretch.

It was 110-100 with less than three minutes remaining when Millsap, Schroder and Hardaway nailed 3s on consecutive possessions to start the game-ending run. Schroder gave Atlanta a one-point lead with a layup, and Dwight Howard made one of two free throws to make it 112-110 with 58.6 seconds left.

