Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road

A woman is counting her blessings after she was nearly carjacked after pulling her vehicle over to check out what she thought was a dummy lying in the road.

The incident happened early Sunday morning near a subdivision in Carteret County, North Carolina.

According to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office, the woman was driving home from work when she saw a dummy lying in the roadway. When she pulled her vehicle over, two men approached her and started pulling on her door handles.

The woman was able to pull away without being harmed.

Police responded to the scene but were unable to catch up with the two men.

Chief Detective Jason A. Wank says this serves as a reminder to make sure you keep your doors locked and windows up when approaching anything suspicious.

