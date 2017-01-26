Rick Ross to open Wingstop, company's 1000th store, in Decatur

Rapper Rick Ross will open a Wing Stop franchise, the chain's 1,000th store, in Decatur on Thursday.

Ross, a Florida-born rapper who lives in metro Atlanta, owns dozens of locations of the franchise and will be on hand for the opening along with Wingstop CEO Charlie Morrison.

Tawanda Roberts, who partners with Ross as part of their franchise group Boss Wings will attend as well.

Congressman Hank Johnson, City Councilman Kwanza Hall, DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson, and DeKalb Chamber president and CEO Katerina Taylor are expected to attend.

Representatives from local nonprofit Hands on Atlanta will also be in attendance to accept a $5,000 donation from the company, in honor of the grand opening. The restaurant will officially open to the public at 11:00 a.m.

