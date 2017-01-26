Advocacy groups to Trump on immigration order: 'don't do it'

Protesters hold signs near the White House during a protest about President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In response to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump a group of Latino and Muslim leaders in Georgia will outline their plan to "defend civil rights, protect refugees and support legal immigration."

The press conference, planned for Thursday at 2:30 p.m. will be hosted by CAIR, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, SPLC and a host of other organizations representing groups they feel are directly affected by the president's executive actions.

It will take place at Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta.

“Our message for President Trump is simple: don't do it," the group said in a press release ahead of the press conference. "These unnecessary executive orders would make America less welcoming, less safe, and more fearful of families seeking to build a better life.”

The press release goes on to call out top White House appointees Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn.

"If President Trump truly wants to protect our nation from extremism, he should start by firing the radicals he has appointed to top White House positions, including white nationalist Steven Bannon and anti-Muslim bigot Michael Flynn," the release says.

Trump's order would suspend Visas, refugee program

Their focus is President Trump's plan to sign executive orders barring all refugees from the United States and restricting immigration from Syria and six other Middle Eastern and African countries.

A draft of the order obtained by the Associated Press says the president will suspend the United States' broader refugee program for 120 days.

The president also plans to suspend issuing visas for people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen for at least 30 days, according to the draft. All are predominantly Muslim countries.

