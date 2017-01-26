Stuffy, runny nose? You're not mistaken: The pollen count is high

With Atlanta tying a record for 70-degree days in Atlanta, it appears Mother Nature is confused.

Tree pollen — thanks to Juniper, Alder, Pine and Maple trees — along with grass pollen are contributing the pollen count for Thursday, which reached 122.

In 2016, the highest pollen count in January was five.

Pack your tissues.

