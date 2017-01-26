Parents convicted after locking son in basement for years

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a couple accused of locking their son in the basement of their Buford home for nearly two years.

Ricardo and Therian Wimbush were each found guilty on three counts of second-degree cruelty to children in a Gwinnett County courtroom Friday morning.

Both parents served as their own counsel in during the criminal trial. Ricardo Wimbush, a former Georgia Tech linebacker, and his wife, Therian, were charged with first and second-degree child cruelty and false imprisonment.

The couple will be sentenced on January 30. According to Dan Mayfield, the prosecutor in the case, they could each face up to 10 years in prison for each charge. Their sentencing phase will begin on Monday, January 30.

According to a Gwinnett County detective, the teen was punished for allegedly touching several sibling's genitals and stealing one of their DVD players. Judge Fluker also cited charges for another child involved, saying he wasn’t properly treated for skin cancer.

“Cruel and excessive physical and mental by failing to seek medical care for abdominal skin cancer,” read Judge Fluker.

All 10 children who were living in the home are now in foster care.

